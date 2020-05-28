Tata Inv Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, down 36.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in March 2020 down 36.19% from Rs. 24.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2020 down 43.22% from Rs. 18.81 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.25 crore in March 2020 down 45.44% from Rs. 20.62 crore in March 2019.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in March 2019.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 700.60 on May 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.