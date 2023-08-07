Tata Inv Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.62 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.91% from Rs. 126.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.33 crore in June 2023 up 2.43% from Rs. 108.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.42 crore in June 2023 down 0.98% from Rs. 115.55 crore in June 2022.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 22.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.48 in June 2022.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,503.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 70.42% over the last 12 months.