Tata Inv Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 122.62 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 122.62 crore in June 2023 down 2.91% from Rs. 126.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.33 crore in June 2023 up 2.43% from Rs. 108.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.42 crore in June 2023 down 0.98% from Rs. 115.55 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 22.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.48 in June 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,503.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 70.42% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Investment Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations122.6240.97126.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations122.6240.97126.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.812.703.61
    Depreciation0.230.240.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.652.667.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.9335.37115.23
    Other Income0.260.200.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.1935.57115.34
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.1735.55115.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.1735.55115.31
    Tax2.844.386.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities111.3331.17108.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period111.3331.17108.69
    Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.006.1621.48
    Diluted EPS22.006.1621.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.006.1621.48
    Diluted EPS22.006.1621.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

