Tata Inv Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.30 crore, up 72.02% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.30 crore in June 2022 up 72.02% from Rs. 73.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.69 crore in June 2022 up 68.09% from Rs. 64.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.55 crore in June 2022 up 70.25% from Rs. 67.87 crore in June 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 21.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.78 in June 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,440.70 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.30 46.21 73.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.30 46.21 73.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.61 3.26 3.45
Depreciation 0.21 0.25 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.25 2.56 2.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.23 40.14 67.58
Other Income 0.11 0.06 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.34 40.20 67.66
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 115.31 40.17 67.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 115.31 40.17 67.64
Tax 6.62 7.15 2.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 108.69 33.02 64.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.69 33.02 64.66
Equity Share Capital 50.60 50.60 50.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.48 6.53 12.78
Diluted EPS 21.48 6.53 12.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.48 6.53 12.78
Diluted EPS 21.48 6.53 12.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
