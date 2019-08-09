Tata Inv Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore, down 17.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.38 crore in June 2019 down 17.97% from Rs. 30.94 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.46 crore in June 2019 down 13.43% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.70 crore in June 2019 down 17.83% from Rs. 26.41 crore in June 2018.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.08 in June 2018.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 784.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.