Tata Inv Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.71 crore, down 52.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.71 crore in December 2022 down 52.99% from Rs. 52.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2022 down 59.97% from Rs. 46.89 crore in December 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.28 in December 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,243.75 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.57% returns over the last 6 months and 51.33% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.71 95.92 52.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.71 95.92 52.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.90 3.65 3.20
Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.07 2.90 2.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.48 89.13 46.65
Other Income 0.03 0.10 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.51 89.23 46.65
Interest 0.02 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.49 89.20 46.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.49 89.20 46.62
Tax 3.64 3.01 9.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.85 86.19 36.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.85 86.19 36.83
Equity Share Capital 50.60 50.60 50.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 17.04 7.28
Diluted EPS 2.94 17.04 7.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 17.04 7.28
Diluted EPS 2.94 17.04 7.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:11 pm