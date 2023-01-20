Tata Inv Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.71 crore, down 52.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.71 crore in December 2022 down 52.99% from Rs. 52.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.77 crore in December 2022 down 59.97% from Rs. 46.89 crore in December 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.28 in December 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,243.75 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.57% returns over the last 6 months and 51.33% over the last 12 months.