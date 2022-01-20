Tata Inv Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.56 crore, up 272.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.56 crore in December 2021 up 272.5% from Rs. 14.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.83 crore in December 2021 up 391.07% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.89 crore in December 2021 up 400.43% from Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2020.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in December 2020.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,486.00 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.15% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.