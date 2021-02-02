MARKET NEWS

Tata Inv Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore, down 39.57% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore in December 2020 down 39.57% from Rs. 23.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2020 down 36.82% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2020 down 49.84% from Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2019.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2019.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,075.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.1179.4723.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.1179.4723.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.612.643.07
Depreciation0.220.200.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.131.471.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1575.1618.49
Other Income----0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1575.1618.50
Interest0.030.020.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.1275.1418.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.1275.1418.47
Tax1.622.706.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.5072.4411.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.5072.4411.87
Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.4814.322.35
Diluted EPS1.4814.322.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.4814.322.35
Diluted EPS1.4814.322.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Tata Inv Corp #Tata Investment Corporation
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:44 pm

