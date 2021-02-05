Tata Inv Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore, down 39.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.11 crore in December 2020 down 39.57% from Rs. 23.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2020 down 36.82% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2020 down 49.84% from Rs. 18.68 crore in December 2019.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2019.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,100.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.22% returns over the last 6 months and 25.37% over the last 12 months.