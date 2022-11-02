 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Inv Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.95 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.95 crore in September 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 89.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 100.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.46 crore in September 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 81.66 crore in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 21.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.86 in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,377.00 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.95 101.97 89.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.95 101.97 89.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 3.62 2.97
Depreciation 0.24 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.94 7.31 4.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.12 90.83 81.45
Other Income 0.10 0.11 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.22 90.94 81.45
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.19 90.91 81.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.19 90.91 81.44
Tax 4.08 7.54 8.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 96.11 83.37 72.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 96.11 83.37 72.81
Minority Interest -0.23 0.20 -0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.25 6.37 27.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 107.13 89.94 100.46
Equity Share Capital 50.60 50.60 50.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.17 17.78 19.86
Diluted EPS 21.17 17.78 19.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.17 17.78 19.86
Diluted EPS 21.17 17.78 19.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
