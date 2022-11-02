Tata Inv Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.95 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.95 crore in September 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 89.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 100.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.46 crore in September 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 81.66 crore in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 21.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.86 in September 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,377.00 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.