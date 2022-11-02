English
    Tata Inv Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.95 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.95 crore in September 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 89.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.13 crore in September 2022 up 6.64% from Rs. 100.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.46 crore in September 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 81.66 crore in September 2021.

    Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 21.17 in September 2022 from Rs. 19.86 in September 2021.

    Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,377.00 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.31% returns over the last 6 months and 59.59% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Investment Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.95101.9789.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.95101.9789.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.653.622.97
    Depreciation0.240.210.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.947.314.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.1290.8381.45
    Other Income0.100.11--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.2290.9481.45
    Interest0.030.030.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.1990.9181.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax100.1990.9181.44
    Tax4.087.548.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.1183.3772.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.1183.3772.81
    Minority Interest-0.230.20-0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.256.3727.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates107.1389.94100.46
    Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.1717.7819.86
    Diluted EPS21.1717.7819.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.1717.7819.86
    Diluted EPS21.1717.7819.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

