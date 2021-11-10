Tata Inv Corp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 89.04 crore, up 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.04 crore in September 2021 up 18.82% from Rs. 74.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.46 crore in September 2021 down 4.88% from Rs. 105.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.66 crore in September 2021 up 15.31% from Rs. 70.82 crore in September 2020.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 20.87 in September 2020.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,590.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 86.55% over the last 12 months.