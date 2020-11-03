172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tata-inv-corp-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-74-94-crore-down-7-28-y-o-y-6056901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Inv Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore, down 7.28% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore in September 2020 down 7.28% from Rs. 80.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.61 crore in September 2020 up 14.33% from Rs. 92.37 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.82 crore in September 2020 down 4.88% from Rs. 74.45 crore in September 2019.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 20.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.26 in September 2019.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 849.95 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 19.69% returns over the last 6 months and 0.36% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations74.9430.9080.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations74.9430.9080.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.642.622.92
Depreciation0.200.200.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.483.423.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.6224.6674.26
Other Income--0.10--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.6224.7674.26
Interest0.630.020.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.9924.7474.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax69.9924.7474.15
Tax2.653.231.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.3421.5172.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.3421.5172.56
Minority Interest-0.01-0.22-0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates38.28-3.1119.83
Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.6118.1892.37
Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.873.5918.26
Diluted EPS20.873.5918.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS20.873.5918.26
Diluted EPS20.873.5918.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Tata Inv Corp #Tata Investment Corporation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.