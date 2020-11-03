Tata Inv Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore, down 7.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore in September 2020 down 7.28% from Rs. 80.82 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.61 crore in September 2020 up 14.33% from Rs. 92.37 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.82 crore in September 2020 down 4.88% from Rs. 74.45 crore in September 2019.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 20.87 in September 2020 from Rs. 18.26 in September 2019.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 849.95 on November 02, 2020 (BSE) and has given 19.69% returns over the last 6 months and 0.36% over the last 12 months.