English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Inv Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore, down 40.95% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.67 crore in March 2023 down 40.95% from Rs. 51.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.28 crore in March 2023 up 0.7% from Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in March 2023 down 50.8% from Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.98 in March 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,179.80 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.94% returns over the last 6 months and 46.39% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Investment Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.6737.6651.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.6737.6651.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.783.913.28
    Depreciation0.240.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.542.152.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1131.3445.57
    Other Income0.230.030.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3431.3745.64
    Interest5.063.130.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2828.2445.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.2828.2445.61
    Tax4.484.438.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8023.8137.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8023.8137.00
    Minority Interest0.37-0.21-0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.1110.93-16.77
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.2834.5320.14
    Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.016.823.98
    Diluted EPS4.016.823.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.016.823.98
    Diluted EPS4.016.823.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Tata Inv Corp #Tata Investment Corporation
    first published: May 8, 2023 02:22 pm