Tata Inv Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, up 67.98% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in March 2022 up 67.98% from Rs. 30.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022 up 654.31% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2022 up 74.82% from Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,482.60 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

Tata Investment Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.94 50.97 30.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.94 50.97 30.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.28 3.21 2.65
Depreciation 0.25 0.24 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.84 2.53 2.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.57 44.99 26.02
Other Income 0.07 -- 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.64 44.99 26.04
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.61 44.96 26.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.61 44.96 26.02
Tax 8.61 10.95 4.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.00 34.01 22.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.00 34.01 22.00
Minority Interest -0.09 0.07 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -16.77 5.72 -19.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.14 39.80 2.67
Equity Share Capital 50.60 50.60 50.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 7.87 0.53
Diluted EPS 3.98 7.87 0.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.98 7.87 0.53
Diluted EPS 3.98 7.87 0.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:00 am
