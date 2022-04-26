English
    Tata Inv Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, up 67.98% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in March 2022 up 67.98% from Rs. 30.92 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022 up 654.31% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2022 up 74.82% from Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2021.

    Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

    Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,482.60 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)

    Tata Investment Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.9450.9730.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.9450.9730.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.283.212.65
    Depreciation0.250.240.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.842.532.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.5744.9926.02
    Other Income0.07--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6444.9926.04
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.6144.9626.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.6144.9626.02
    Tax8.6110.954.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0034.0122.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0034.0122.00
    Minority Interest-0.090.07-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-16.775.72-19.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.1439.802.67
    Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.987.870.53
    Diluted EPS3.987.870.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.987.870.53
    Diluted EPS3.987.870.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 26, 2022 11:00 am
