Tata Inv Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore, up 67.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.94 crore in March 2022 up 67.98% from Rs. 30.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.14 crore in March 2022 up 654.31% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2022 up 74.82% from Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,482.60 on April 25, 2022 (NSE)