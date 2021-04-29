Tata Inv Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.92 crore, up 44.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.92 crore in March 2021 up 44.42% from Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2021 up 107.36% from Rs. 36.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in March 2021 up 384.4% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.17 in March 2020.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,030.70 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.71% returns over the last 6 months and 36.54% over the last 12 months.