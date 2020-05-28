Tata Inv Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.41 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.41 crore in March 2020 down 17.14% from Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.26 crore in March 2020 down 542.91% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020 down 143.05% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2019.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 699.90 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.