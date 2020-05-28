Tata Inv Corp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.41 crore, down 17.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.41 crore in March 2020 down 17.14% from Rs. 25.84 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.26 crore in March 2020 down 542.91% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020 down 143.05% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2019.
Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 699.90 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.73% over the last 12 months.
|Tata Investment Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.41
|24.59
|25.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.41
|24.59
|25.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.01
|3.07
|2.83
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.18
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.63
|1.62
|1.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.44
|19.72
|21.39
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.44
|19.73
|21.40
|Interest
|0.05
|0.07
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.49
|19.66
|21.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.49
|19.66
|21.40
|Tax
|0.13
|6.80
|1.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.62
|12.86
|19.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.62
|12.86
|19.80
|Minority Interest
|0.49
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-27.13
|3.01
|-25.42
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.26
|15.85
|-5.64
|Equity Share Capital
|50.60
|50.60
|50.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.17
|3.13
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-7.17
|3.13
|-1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.17
|3.13
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-7.17
|3.13
|-1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 09:22 am