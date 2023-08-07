English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Inv Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.60 crore, up 48.67% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.60 crore in June 2023 up 48.67% from Rs. 101.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.81 crore in June 2023 up 63.23% from Rs. 89.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.20 crore in June 2023 up 57.1% from Rs. 91.15 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 29.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 17.78 in June 2022.

    Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,503.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.96% returns over the last 6 months and 70.42% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Investment Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.6030.67101.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.6030.67101.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.892.783.62
    Depreciation0.230.240.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.775.547.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.7122.1190.83
    Other Income0.260.230.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.9722.3490.94
    Interest5.175.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax137.8017.2890.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax137.8017.2890.91
    Tax4.024.487.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities133.7812.8083.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period133.7812.8083.37
    Minority Interest-0.930.370.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates13.967.116.37
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates146.8120.2889.94
    Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.024.0117.78
    Diluted EPS29.024.0117.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.024.0117.78
    Diluted EPS29.024.0117.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Tata Inv Corp #Tata Investment Corporation
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!