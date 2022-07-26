Tata Inv Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.97 crore, up 64.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.97 crore in June 2022 up 64.73% from Rs. 61.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.94 crore in June 2022 up 67.05% from Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.15 crore in June 2022 up 61.96% from Rs. 56.28 crore in June 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 17.78 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.64 in June 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,440.70 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 24.15% over the last 12 months.