Tata Inv Corp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.90 crore, up 100.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.90 crore in June 2021 up 100.32% from Rs. 30.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.84 crore in June 2021 up 196.15% from Rs. 18.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.28 crore in June 2021 up 125.48% from Rs. 24.96 crore in June 2020.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 10.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.59 in June 2020.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,264.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.48% returns over the last 6 months and 62.90% over the last 12 months.