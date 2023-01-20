 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Inv Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.66 crore, down 26.11% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.66 crore in December 2022 down 26.11% from Rs. 50.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 down 13.24% from Rs. 39.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in December 2022 down 30.07% from Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2021.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in December 2021.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,245.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.11% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 37.66 106.95 50.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 37.66 106.95 50.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.91 3.65 3.21
Depreciation 0.26 0.24 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.15 2.94 2.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.34 100.12 44.99
Other Income 0.03 0.10 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.37 100.22 44.99
Interest 3.13 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.24 100.19 44.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.24 100.19 44.96
Tax 4.43 4.08 10.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.81 96.11 34.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.81 96.11 34.01
Minority Interest -0.21 -0.23 0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.93 11.25 5.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.53 107.13 39.80
Equity Share Capital 50.60 50.60 50.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 21.17 7.87
Diluted EPS 6.82 21.17 7.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.82 21.17 7.87
Diluted EPS 6.82 21.17 7.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 20, 2023 02:33 pm