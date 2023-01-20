Tata Inv Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.66 crore, down 26.11% Y-o-Y

English
    January 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.66 crore in December 2022 down 26.11% from Rs. 50.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.53 crore in December 2022 down 13.24% from Rs. 39.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.63 crore in December 2022 down 30.07% from Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Inv Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.87 in December 2021.

    Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 2,245.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.11% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Investment Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.66106.9550.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.66106.9550.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.913.653.21
    Depreciation0.260.240.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.152.942.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.34100.1244.99
    Other Income0.030.10--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.37100.2244.99
    Interest3.130.030.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.24100.1944.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.24100.1944.96
    Tax4.434.0810.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.8196.1134.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.8196.1134.01
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.230.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.9311.255.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.53107.1339.80
    Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8221.177.87
    Diluted EPS6.8221.177.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.8221.177.87
    Diluted EPS6.8221.177.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
