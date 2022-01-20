Tata Inv Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore, up 88.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore in December 2021 up 88.78% from Rs. 27.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.80 crore in December 2021 up 44.57% from Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2021 up 103.65% from Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2020.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.44 in December 2020.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,486.00 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.15% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.