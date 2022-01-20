MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Inv Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore, up 88.78% Y-o-Y

January 20, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Investment Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.97 crore in December 2021 up 88.78% from Rs. 27.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.80 crore in December 2021 up 44.57% from Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.23 crore in December 2021 up 103.65% from Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2020.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.44 in December 2020.

Close

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,486.00 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.15% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months.

Tata Investment Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations50.9789.0427.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations50.9789.0427.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.212.972.63
Depreciation0.240.210.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.534.412.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9981.4521.99
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.9981.4521.99
Interest0.030.010.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.9681.4421.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax44.9681.4421.96
Tax10.958.632.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.0172.8119.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.0172.8119.07
Minority Interest0.07-0.15-0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates5.7227.808.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.80100.4627.53
Equity Share Capital50.6050.6050.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.8719.865.44
Diluted EPS7.8719.865.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.8719.865.44
Diluted EPS7.8719.865.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Tata Inv Corp #Tata Investment Corporation
first published: Jan 20, 2022 11:11 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.