Tata Inv Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.00 crore, up 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.00 crore in December 2020 up 9.8% from Rs. 24.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.53 crore in December 2020 up 73.69% from Rs. 15.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2020 up 11.55% from Rs. 19.91 crore in December 2019.

Tata Inv Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.13 in December 2019.

Tata Inv Corp shares closed at 1,075.15 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.