Tata Elxsi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.17 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

Net Sales at Rs 763.17 crore in September 2022 up 28.19% from Rs. 595.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.28 crore in September 2022 up 39.05% from Rs. 125.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.78% from Rs. 186.07 crore in September 2021.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 27.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.13 in September 2021.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 8,455.85 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 43.63% over the last 12 months.

Tata Elxsi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 763.17 725.89 595.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 763.17 725.89 595.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.60 39.19 30.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 0.56 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 392.17 365.68 310.95
Depreciation 21.79 17.09 13.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.89 82.31 70.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.75 221.06 170.14
Other Income 18.67 10.32 2.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.42 231.38 172.57
Interest 4.26 3.36 1.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 219.17 228.02 170.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 219.17 228.02 170.99
Tax 44.89 43.30 45.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 174.28 184.72 125.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 174.28 184.72 125.33
Equity Share Capital 62.28 62.28 62.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.98 29.66 20.13
Diluted EPS 27.98 29.66 20.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.98 29.66 20.13
Diluted EPS 27.98 29.66 20.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
