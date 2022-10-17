Tata Elxsi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.17 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.17 crore in September 2022 up 28.19% from Rs. 595.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 174.28 crore in September 2022 up 39.05% from Rs. 125.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.21 crore in September 2022 up 31.78% from Rs. 186.07 crore in September 2021.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 27.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 20.13 in September 2021.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 8,455.85 on October 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 43.63% over the last 12 months.