Tata Elxsi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 595.33 crore, up 38.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 595.33 crore in September 2021 up 38.39% from Rs. 430.18 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.33 crore in September 2021 up 58.89% from Rs. 78.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 186.07 crore in September 2021 up 51.94% from Rs. 122.46 crore in September 2020.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 20.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 12.67 in September 2020.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 6,032.30 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)