Tata Elxsi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 430.18 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.18 crore in September 2020 up 11.5% from Rs. 385.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in September 2020 up 58.38% from Rs. 49.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.46 crore in September 2020 up 47.99% from Rs. 82.75 crore in September 2019.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.00 in September 2019.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 1,456.95 on October 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 98.72% returns over the last 6 months and 125.53% over the last 12 months.