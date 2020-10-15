172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tata-elxsi-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-430-18-crore-up-11-5-y-o-y-5967041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 01:57 PM IST

Tata Elxsi Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 430.18 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

Net Sales at Rs 430.18 crore in September 2020 up 11.5% from Rs. 385.83 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in September 2020 up 58.38% from Rs. 49.81 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.46 crore in September 2020 up 47.99% from Rs. 82.75 crore in September 2019.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.00 in September 2019.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 1,456.95 on October 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 98.72% returns over the last 6 months and 125.53% over the last 12 months.

Tata Elxsi
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations430.18400.49385.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations430.18400.49385.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods18.2614.4123.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.800.91-0.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost245.89250.96236.99
Depreciation11.2110.8210.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses47.1841.5055.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.8581.8959.40
Other Income4.4113.4512.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.2595.3471.79
Interest1.301.391.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax109.9593.9570.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax109.9593.9570.44
Tax31.0725.0820.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.8868.8749.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.8868.8749.81
Equity Share Capital62.2862.2862.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.6711.068.00
Diluted EPS12.6711.068.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.6711.068.00
Diluted EPS12.6711.068.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Elxsi

