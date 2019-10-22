Tata Elxsi Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 385.83 crore, down 4.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 385.83 crore in September 2019 down 4.21% from Rs. 402.78 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.81 crore in September 2019 down 39.4% from Rs. 82.18 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.75 crore in September 2019 down 36.37% from Rs. 130.04 crore in September 2018.

Tata Elxsi EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.00 in September 2019 from Rs. 13.20 in September 2018.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 708.30 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.90% returns over the last 6 months and -27.92% over the last 12 months.