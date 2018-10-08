Tata Elxsi Standalone September 2018 net sales at Rs 402.78 crore, Up 17.72% Q-o-Q.

Net Sales at Rs 402.78 crore in September 2018 Up 17.72% from Rs. 342.15 crore in September 2017. Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are: Net Sales at Rs 402.78 crore in September 2018 Up 17.72% from Rs. 342.15 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.18 crore in September 2018 Up 43.58% from Rs. 57.24 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.64 crore in September 2018 Up 29.76% from Rs. 77.56 crore in September 2017. Tata Elxsi EPS has Increased to Rs. 13.20 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.19 in September 2017. Tata Elxsi shares closed at 1,138.15 on October 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given 11.55% returns over the last 6 months and 37.59% over the last 12 months. Tata Elxsi Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 402.78 382.03 342.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 402.78 382.03 342.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 22.57 22.84 20.81 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 214.33 196.22 186.43 Depreciation 6.08 6.10 6.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.17 56.46 50.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.64 100.42 77.56 Other Income 23.32 7.85 8.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.96 108.26 86.45 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.96 108.26 86.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 123.96 108.26 86.45 Tax 41.77 37.77 29.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.18 70.50 57.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.18 70.50 57.24 Equity Share Capital 62.28 62.28 62.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.20 11.32 9.19 Diluted EPS 13.20 11.32 9.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.20 11.32 9.19 Diluted EPS 13.20 11.32 9.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 8, 2018 07:02 pm