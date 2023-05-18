English
    Tata Elxsi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 837.92 crore, up 22.91% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 837.92 crore in March 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 681.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.52 crore in March 2023 up 25.94% from Rs. 160.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.41 crore in March 2023 up 15.08% from Rs. 239.33 crore in March 2022.

    Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 32.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.69 in March 2022.

    Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,099.15 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -13.40% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Elxsi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations837.92817.74681.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations837.92817.74681.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.0750.2634.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-1.10-0.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost429.22410.71344.77
    Depreciation21.0821.4315.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.15111.0281.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax228.65225.43205.36
    Other Income25.6919.1318.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.33244.56223.45
    Interest4.124.473.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax250.22240.10220.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax250.22240.10220.26
    Tax48.7045.4260.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities201.52194.68160.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period201.52194.68160.01
    Equity Share Capital62.2862.2862.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3631.2625.69
    Diluted EPS32.3631.2625.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.3631.2625.69
    Diluted EPS32.3631.2625.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

