Tata Elxsi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 837.92 crore, up 22.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 837.92 crore in March 2023 up 22.91% from Rs. 681.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.52 crore in March 2023 up 25.94% from Rs. 160.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.41 crore in March 2023 up 15.08% from Rs. 239.33 crore in March 2022.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 32.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.69 in March 2022.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,099.15 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -13.40% over the last 12 months.