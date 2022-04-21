 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Elxsi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.74 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

Net Sales at Rs 681.74 crore in March 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 518.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.01 crore in March 2022 up 38.94% from Rs. 115.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.33 crore in March 2022 up 36.86% from Rs. 174.87 crore in March 2021.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 25.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.49 in March 2021.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,808.05 on April 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.40% returns over the last 6 months and 160.44% over the last 12 months.

Tata Elxsi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 681.74 635.41 518.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 681.74 635.41 518.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.45 22.29 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 30.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.57 -- -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 344.77 329.51 264.84
Depreciation 15.88 14.04 11.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.85 72.78 54.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 205.36 196.80 156.74
Other Income 18.09 6.51 6.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.45 203.31 163.57
Interest 3.19 3.01 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 220.26 200.31 161.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 220.26 200.31 161.67
Tax 60.25 49.36 46.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 160.01 150.95 115.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 160.01 150.95 115.17
Equity Share Capital 62.28 62.28 62.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.69 24.24 18.49
Diluted EPS 25.69 24.24 18.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.69 24.24 18.49
Diluted EPS 25.69 24.24 18.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Elxsi
first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.