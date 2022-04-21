English
    Tata Elxsi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.74 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 681.74 crore in March 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 518.40 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.01 crore in March 2022 up 38.94% from Rs. 115.17 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.33 crore in March 2022 up 36.86% from Rs. 174.87 crore in March 2021.

    Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 25.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.49 in March 2021.

    Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,808.05 on April 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.40% returns over the last 6 months and 160.44% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Elxsi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations681.74635.41518.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations681.74635.41518.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.4522.29--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----30.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.57---0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost344.77329.51264.84
    Depreciation15.8814.0411.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.8572.7854.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax205.36196.80156.74
    Other Income18.096.516.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.45203.31163.57
    Interest3.193.011.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax220.26200.31161.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax220.26200.31161.67
    Tax60.2549.3646.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities160.01150.95115.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period160.01150.95115.17
    Equity Share Capital62.2862.2862.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.6924.2418.49
    Diluted EPS25.6924.2418.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.6924.2418.49
    Diluted EPS25.6924.2418.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
