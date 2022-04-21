Tata Elxsi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.74 crore, up 31.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.74 crore in March 2022 up 31.51% from Rs. 518.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.01 crore in March 2022 up 38.94% from Rs. 115.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.33 crore in March 2022 up 36.86% from Rs. 174.87 crore in March 2021.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 25.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.49 in March 2021.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,808.05 on April 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.40% returns over the last 6 months and 160.44% over the last 12 months.