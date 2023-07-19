Tata Elxsi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 850.27 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 850.27 crore in June 2023 up 17.14% from Rs. 725.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.85 crore in June 2023 up 2.24% from Rs. 184.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.67 crore in June 2023 up 10.14% from Rs. 248.47 crore in June 2022.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 30.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.66 in June 2022.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,542.85 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -3.27% over the last 12 months.