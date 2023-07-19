English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Elxsi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 850.27 crore, up 17.14% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 850.27 crore in June 2023 up 17.14% from Rs. 725.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 188.85 crore in June 2023 up 2.24% from Rs. 184.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 273.67 crore in June 2023 up 10.14% from Rs. 248.47 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 30.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 29.66 in June 2022.

    Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,542.85 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.68% returns over the last 6 months and -3.27% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Elxsi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations850.27837.92725.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations850.27837.92725.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.0055.0739.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.180.760.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost442.43429.22365.68
    Depreciation21.4121.0817.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.20103.1582.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.05228.65221.06
    Other Income22.2125.6910.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.26254.33231.38
    Interest3.924.123.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax248.34250.22228.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax248.34250.22228.02
    Tax59.4948.7043.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities188.85201.52184.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period188.85201.52184.72
    Equity Share Capital62.2862.2862.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.3232.3629.66
    Diluted EPS30.3232.3629.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.3232.3629.66
    Diluted EPS30.3232.3629.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Elxsi
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!