Tata Elxsi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 725.89 crore, up 30.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 725.89 crore in June 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 558.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.72 crore in June 2022 up 62.93% from Rs. 113.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.47 crore in June 2022 up 48.35% from Rs. 167.49 crore in June 2021.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 29.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.21 in June 2021.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,799.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 78.41% over the last 12 months.