Tata Elxsi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 725.89 crore, up 30.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

Net Sales at Rs 725.89 crore in June 2022 up 30.01% from Rs. 558.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 184.72 crore in June 2022 up 62.93% from Rs. 113.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.47 crore in June 2022 up 48.35% from Rs. 167.49 crore in June 2021.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 29.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.21 in June 2021.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 7,799.55 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.57% returns over the last 6 months and 78.41% over the last 12 months.

Tata Elxsi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 725.89 681.74 558.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 725.89 681.74 558.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.19 34.45 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 39.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.56 -0.57 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 365.68 344.77 302.89
Depreciation 17.09 15.88 11.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.31 81.85 65.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.06 205.36 138.07
Other Income 10.32 18.09 17.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 231.38 223.45 155.57
Interest 3.36 3.19 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 228.02 220.26 153.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 228.02 220.26 153.93
Tax 43.30 60.25 40.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 184.72 160.01 113.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 184.72 160.01 113.38
Equity Share Capital 62.28 62.28 62.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.66 25.69 18.21
Diluted EPS 29.66 25.69 18.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.66 25.69 18.21
Diluted EPS 29.66 25.69 18.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:00 am
