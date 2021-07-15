Tata Elxsi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 558.32 crore, up 39.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 558.32 crore in June 2021 up 39.41% from Rs. 400.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.38 crore in June 2021 up 64.62% from Rs. 68.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.49 crore in June 2021 up 57.77% from Rs. 106.16 crore in June 2020.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 18.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.06 in June 2020.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 4,368.45 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.51% returns over the last 6 months and 386.52% over the last 12 months.