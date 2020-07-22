Tata Elxsi Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.49 crore, up 10.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 400.49 crore in June 2020 up 10.72% from Rs. 361.71 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.87 crore in June 2020 up 41.15% from Rs. 48.79 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.16 crore in June 2020 up 29.53% from Rs. 81.96 crore in June 2019.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in June 2020 from Rs. 7.83 in June 2019.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 921.30 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 35.54% over the last 12 months.