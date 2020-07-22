App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Elxsi Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 400.49 crore, up 10.72% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

Net Sales at Rs 400.49 crore in June 2020 up 10.72% from Rs. 361.71 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.87 crore in June 2020 up 41.15% from Rs. 48.79 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.16 crore in June 2020 up 29.53% from Rs. 81.96 crore in June 2019.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 11.06 in June 2020 from Rs. 7.83 in June 2019.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 921.30 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 35.54% over the last 12 months.

Tata Elxsi
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations400.49438.89361.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations400.49438.89361.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods14.4121.4414.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.91-0.870.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost250.96253.79217.52
Depreciation10.8210.7910.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.5055.9359.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.8997.8159.40
Other Income13.4513.3912.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.34111.2071.51
Interest1.391.441.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax93.95109.7670.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax93.95109.7670.19
Tax25.0827.6821.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.8782.0848.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.8782.0848.79
Equity Share Capital62.2862.2862.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.0613.187.83
Diluted EPS11.0613.187.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.0613.187.83
Diluted EPS11.0613.187.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Elxsi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.