Tata Elxsi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.74 crore, up 28.69% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

Net Sales at Rs 817.74 crore in December 2022 up 28.69% from Rs. 635.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.68 crore in December 2022 up 28.97% from Rs. 150.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 217.35 crore in December 2021.

Tata Elxsi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 817.74 763.17 635.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 817.74 763.17 635.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 50.26 41.60 22.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.10 -0.03 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 410.71 392.17 329.51
Depreciation 21.43 21.79 14.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 111.02 102.89 72.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.43 204.75 196.80
Other Income 19.13 18.67 6.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.56 223.42 203.31
Interest 4.47 4.26 3.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 240.10 219.17 200.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 240.10 219.17 200.31
Tax 45.42 44.89 49.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.68 174.28 150.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 194.68 174.28 150.95
Equity Share Capital 62.28 62.28 62.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.26 27.98 24.24
Diluted EPS 31.26 27.98 24.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.26 27.98 24.24
Diluted EPS 31.26 27.98 24.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited