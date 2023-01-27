English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Elxsi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.74 crore, up 28.69% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Elxsi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 817.74 crore in December 2022 up 28.69% from Rs. 635.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.68 crore in December 2022 up 28.97% from Rs. 150.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 217.35 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Elxsi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations817.74763.17635.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations817.74763.17635.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.2641.6022.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.10-0.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost410.71392.17329.51
    Depreciation21.4321.7914.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.02102.8972.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.43204.75196.80
    Other Income19.1318.676.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.56223.42203.31
    Interest4.474.263.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax240.10219.17200.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax240.10219.17200.31
    Tax45.4244.8949.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities194.68174.28150.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period194.68174.28150.95
    Equity Share Capital62.2862.2862.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.2627.9824.24
    Diluted EPS31.2627.9824.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.2627.9824.24
    Diluted EPS31.2627.9824.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited