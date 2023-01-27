Tata Elxsi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 817.74 crore, up 28.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 817.74 crore in December 2022 up 28.69% from Rs. 635.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.68 crore in December 2022 up 28.97% from Rs. 150.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.99 crore in December 2022 up 22.38% from Rs. 217.35 crore in December 2021.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 31.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.24 in December 2021.

Read More