Tata Elxsi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 635.41 crore, up 33.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 635.41 crore in December 2021 up 33.18% from Rs. 477.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.95 crore in December 2021 up 43.49% from Rs. 105.20 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.35 crore in December 2021 up 36.97% from Rs. 158.69 crore in December 2020.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 24.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.89 in December 2020.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 6,370.50 on January 18, 2022 (BSE)