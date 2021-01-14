Tata Elxsi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 477.10 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 477.10 crore in December 2020 up 12.67% from Rs. 423.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.20 crore in December 2020 up 39.49% from Rs. 75.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.69 crore in December 2020 up 38.33% from Rs. 114.72 crore in December 2019.

Tata Elxsi EPS has increased to Rs. 16.89 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.11 in December 2019.

Tata Elxsi shares closed at 2,376.40 on January 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 163.23% returns over the last 6 months and 166.65% over the last 12 months.