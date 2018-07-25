Tata Elxsi Q1 profit rises 0.3%, posts strong operational performance

Design company Tata Elxsi has reported first quarter profit growth of only 0.3 percent despite strong operational performance.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 70.5 crore compared to Rs 70.3 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations grew by 1.8 percent to Rs 382 crore for the quarter ended June 2018 against Rs 375.4 crore in previous quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 12 percent sequentially to Rs 106.5 crore and margin expanded 260 basis points to 27.9 percent in Q1FY19.

At 14:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,467.00, up Rs 88.65, or 6.43 percent on the BSE after hitting a record high of Rs 1,477.