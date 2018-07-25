App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Elxsi Q1 profit rises 0.3%, posts strong operational performance

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 70.5 crore compared to Rs 70.3 crore in the March quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Design company Tata Elxsi has reported first quarter profit growth of only 0.3 percent despite strong operational performance.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 70.5 crore compared to Rs 70.3 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations grew by 1.8 percent to Rs 382 crore for the quarter ended June 2018 against Rs 375.4 crore in previous quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 12 percent sequentially to Rs 106.5 crore and margin expanded 260 basis points to 27.9 percent in Q1FY19.

At 14:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,467.00, up Rs 88.65, or 6.43 percent on the BSE after hitting a record high of Rs 1,477.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:27 pm

tags #Results #Tata Elxsi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.