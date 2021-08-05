Tata Consumer: Resilient performance despite near-term headwinds

Tata Consumer Products

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June quarter results of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL: Rs 761; Market Capitalisation: Rs 70,084 crore) were marginally below Street expectations. Higher raw tea prices impacted gross margins in the India beverage business. Tea prices have recently softened, and from the September 2021 quarter, gross margins are likely to improve. June 2021 results Consolidated revenues increased by 11 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of pricing-led growth in the India beverage business, while the foods business saw volume growth....