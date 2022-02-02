Tata Consumer Q3 result | Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% YoY to Rs 265.1 crore

The company's domestic packaged beverage products portfolio reported a 6 percent volume growth from the year-ago quarter whereas, the foods business saw a volume growth on 4 percent on-year.

Tata Consumer Products on February 2 reported a 21.5 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 265.1 crore for the quarter ended December.

The fast-moving consumer goods company reported a 4.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 3,208.4 crore for the quarter.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the company's consolidated net profit at Rs 275 crore on revenues of Rs 3,205 crore.

“We delivered strong performance with improved profitability in a challenging operating environment," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil D'Souza in a press statement.

"In addition to recording market share gains in branded tea, we continued to outpace the tea category in the e-commerce channel," the company said in a filing to the bourses.

The salt portfolio continued its momentum and recorded double-digit growth during the quarter along with market share gains, Tata Consumer said.

In the international business, sales fell on a year-on-year basis due to a higher base of the year-ago quarter. Tata Starbucks on the other hand recorded a 60 percent growth in revenues aided by the reopening of the economy in the reported quarter.

"There has been a strong sequential recovery in revenue since the opening up post-second wave of Covid, but the third wave is posing some operational challenges," the company said.

The company, however, posted a strong operating performance in the quarter with consolidated operating profit rising 28 percent on-year to Rs 468 crore.

Tata Consumer Products' consolidated operating margin expanded 276 basis points on-year to 14.6 percent despite the company navigating an inflationary environment in terms of input costs.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products ended 0.8 percent higher at Rs 741.9 on the National Stock Exchange.