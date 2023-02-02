Tata Consumer Q3: Net profit zooms 28% to Rs 369 crore, beats estimates

Tata Consumer Products on February 2 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 396.45 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, up 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 287 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 8 percent YoY to Rs 3,475 crore. As per a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the company was set to report post-tax profit of Rs 265 crore on a revenue of Rs 3,454 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at Rs 458 crore for the quarter, declining by 2 percent year-on-year. EBITDA margin at 13.1 percent was down 100 basis points from the year-ago period.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Moneycontrol News