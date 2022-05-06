Tata Consumer Products: Raw material inflation not a worry for now











Foods business likely to be the next engine of growth for TCPL

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products net profit surges 304% YoY in March quarter. The company clocked 304 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 217.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 driven by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs. Revenue grew by 4.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,175.4 crore during the quarter, with 4 percent growth in topline in constant currency, supported by India branded business. Sivakumar Sivasankaran is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, India and as key managerial personnel of the company, in place of John Jacob, who is retiring from the services of the company.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Tata Consumer Products Ltd’s (TCPL; CMP: Rs 776; Market capitalisation: Rs 71,517crore) consolidated revenues for Q4FY22 grew by 6 percent (net of exits). The India beverages business saw a value growth of 10 percent, with a 3 percent volume growth. The India foods business saw a business growth of 19 percent, with an 8 percent volume growth. (image) The US coffee and the international tea segments saw a volume growth of 3 percent and 5 percent, respectively, while Tata Coffee...

