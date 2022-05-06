English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Consumer Products: Raw material inflation not a worry for now

    Foods business likely to be the next engine of growth for TCPL

    Nandish Shah
    May 06, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Tata Consumer Products: Raw material inflation not a worry for now

    Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products net profit surges 304% YoY in March quarter. The company clocked 304 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 217.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 driven by growth in underlying profitability and lower exceptional costs. Revenue grew by 4.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,175.4 crore during the quarter, with 4 percent growth in topline in constant currency, supported by India branded business. Sivakumar Sivasankaran is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, India and as key managerial personnel of the company, in place of John Jacob, who is retiring from the services of the company.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Tata Consumer Products Ltd’s (TCPL; CMP: Rs 776; Market capitalisation: Rs 71,517crore) consolidated revenues for Q4FY22 grew by 6 percent (net of exits). The India beverages business saw a value growth of 10 percent, with a 3 percent volume growth. The India foods business saw a business growth of 19 percent, with an 8 percent volume growth. (image) The US coffee and the international tea segments saw a volume growth of 3 percent and 5 percent, respectively, while Tata Coffee...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI plays catch-up

      May 4, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HDFC says it with Q4, auto sales falter, how to build volatility, the Economic Recovery Tracker and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | What lies beneath 

      Apr 30, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

      Strap: Rather than confronting tough structural challenges, there’s a preference for the easier route of monetary stimulus, and the result is rampant inflation, according to noted economist William White

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers