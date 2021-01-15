Tata Consumer Products Q3 PAT may dip 29.80% YoY to Rs. 169.4 cr: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer Products to report net profit at Rs. 169.4 crore down 29.80% year-on-year (down 53.75% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.18 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.18 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,521.5 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 17.68 percent Y-o-Y (down 34.46 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 318.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.