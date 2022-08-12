HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tata Consumer Products: Food business likely to be the next growth engine

Nandish Shah   •

Margins are likely to recover, given the prices hikes in the foods portfolio

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q1FY23 results for Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL; CMP: Rs773; Market capitalisation: Rs 71,264 crore) were in line with expectations. June 2022 quarter performance Consolidated revenues grew by 10 percent, in constant currency terms, while on a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis, it grew by 12 percent. India business grew by 9 percent year on year (YoY), largely led by pricing, while international business revenue grew by 8 percent, in constant currency terms. India operations (75 percent of consolidated...

