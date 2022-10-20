 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TATA Cons. Prod Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,130.78 crore, up 7.21% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,130.78 crore in September 2022 up 7.21% from Rs. 1,987.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.52 crore in September 2022 up 21.86% from Rs. 188.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.13 crore in September 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 299.76 crore in September 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in September 2021.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 764.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.66% returns over the last 6 months and -7.55% over the last 12 months.

TATA Consumer Products
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,130.78 2,076.88 1,987.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,130.78 2,076.88 1,987.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 791.57 747.94 826.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 551.73 551.55 403.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.10 -10.26 19.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 95.65 97.86 88.87
Depreciation 36.19 35.09 36.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 144.27 127.48 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 260.62 255.48 381.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 299.85 271.74 232.62
Other Income 24.09 53.90 31.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 323.94 325.64 263.67
Interest 7.30 7.14 7.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 316.64 318.50 256.02
Exceptional Items -6.95 -11.10 -7.19
P/L Before Tax 309.69 307.40 248.83
Tax 80.17 74.57 60.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 229.52 232.83 188.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 229.52 232.83 188.34
Equity Share Capital 92.16 92.16 92.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 2.53 2.04
Diluted EPS 2.49 2.53 2.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.49 2.53 2.04
Diluted EPS 2.49 2.53 2.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
